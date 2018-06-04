Affidavit: 2 arrested in murder-for-hire plot; woman wanted Arkansas judge killed

BENTONVILLE — Two people have been arrested in a murder-for-hire plot to kill an Arkansas judge, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Dorris Renee Jenkins, 36, of Springdale was arrested Saturday on a charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder, and Adan Taylor, 21, of Springdale faces a charge of accessory to commit capital murder. Records show each was being held in lieu of $1 million bond Monday afternoon at the Benton County jail.

Jenkins was being held in the jail May 31 when she asked a fellow inmate, who was a confidential informant, if she knew someone who would “take out a judge,” according to an affidavit.

Jenkins said that she wanted Circuit Judge Brad Karren killed and agreed to meet with the informant after being released from jail, court documents show. The informant reportedly planned to introduce Jenkins to an undercover sheriff’s detective pretending to be her brother.

The informant and undercover officer met with Jenkins and Taylor, Jenkins’ fiance, Saturday to discuss “the hit” and to hang out for the night, according to the affidavit.

At the meeting, Jenkins said that Karren had been arresting her family since 1977 and she feels he is unfair, the document states. Jenkins said she had a list of 15 people she wanted killed, and the undercover deputy told her that would be very expensive, authorities said. The 36-year-old then reportedly cut the list down to two people.

The affidavit did not specify any other names on the list.

Jenkins asked the undercover detective to kill Karren for a tablet and sound bar, according to the document. The sheriff's office said Taylor told the group he would get the sound bar and give it to the undercover detective as payment.

Jenkins also offered an original print photograph of Marilyn Monroe valued at $25,000 as an additional payment for the hit, court documents show.

