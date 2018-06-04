Subscribe Register Login
Monday, June 04, 2018, 10:52 a.m.

Aide: EPA's Pruitt sought used Trump-hotel mattress

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:08 a.m.

file-in-this-wednesday-may-16-2018-file-photo-environmental-protection-agency-administrator-scott-pruitt-appears-before-a-senate-appropriations-subcommittee-on-the-interior-environment-and-related-agencies-on-budget-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-ap-photoandrew-harnik-file

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — An aide to Environmental Protect Agency chief Scott Pruitt has told House investigators that she did personal tasks for him, and was involved in discussions to get him a used mattress from the Trump Hotel.

The account from Pruitt aide Millan Hupp is included in testimony that was released by Democrats on the House oversight committee.

In a letter to committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, they say Hupp carried out personal errands for Pruitt. They include helping him find a place to live in Washington, D.C., and book a Rose Bowl trip. There also were discussions to secure a used mattress from the Trump hotel.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the committee's ranking Democrat, calls the errands a violation of federal law on gifts from subordinates.

EPA had no immediate comment.

ARMNAR says... June 4, 2018 at 10:32 a.m.

"...the best people..."

