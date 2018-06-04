ALL-ARKANSAS PREPS SOCCER TEAM

GIRLS

COACH OF THE YEAR Nicole Inman, Bryant PLAYER OF THE YEAR Mattie Hatcher, Pulaski Academy

FIRST TEAM

Emalee Bryant, Jr., Searcy Makayla Campbell, Jr., Harrison Alyssa Fason, Jr., Bryant Riley Fischbacher, Sr., Valley View Mattie Hatcher, Jr., Pulaski Academy Claire Huchingson, Jr., Little Rock Christian Megan Hutto, Sr., Siloam Springs Lauren Johnson, Jr., Central Ark. Christian Emily Leding, Sr., Pulaski Academy Skylurr Patrick, Sr., Rogers Ashton Springer, Sr., Little Rock Christian

SECOND TEAM

Madyson Bowman, Jr., Central Ark. Christian Kelly Carson, Sr., Fort Smith Southside Georgia Dover, Jr., Jonesboro Emily Housley, Sr., Searcy Madison Humbard, Jr., Bryant Mallorie Lovrien, Jr., Brookland Brylie Parker, Jr., Harrison Tyler Ann Reash, Jr., Bentonville Tracy Tanner, Jr., Valley View MeKenna Taylor, Sr., Springdale Har-Ber Sara Victoriano, Fr., De Queen

FRESHMAN/SOPHOMORE TEAM

Emma Bassett, Fr., Brookland Bethany Dillard, Fr., Central Ark. Christian MacKenzie Frederick, So., Joe T. Robinson Olivia Gaspard, So., Dardanelle Erica Hawkins, So., Stuttgart Sarah McCammon, So., Searcy Madison Race, Fr., Siloam Springs Emma Selph, Fr., Benton Darby Stotts, So., Little Rock Christian Sarah Swonger, So., Mountain Home Sabra Wickersham, So., Mountain Home

How they were selected

Members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps boys and girls teams were nominated by coaches and selected by members of the Democrat-Gazette’s sports staff with help from the state’s high school coaches.