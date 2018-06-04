Arkansas man killed after BMW runs red light, hits pickup, authorities say; 1 arrested

One person was arrested after a two-vehicle collision early Sunday where a BMW ran a red light and hit a pickup, killing the pickup driver, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of South 8th Street and West Walnut Street in Rogers, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police wrote that a westbound 2014 BMW 528 ran the red light and hit the driver's side of a southbound Chevy S10 pickup.

The Chevy driver, identified as 44-year-old Jerry Jackson of Bentonville, suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

The BMW driver, William Schmidt, 35, of Bentonville was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and negligent homicide, according to Rogers police. Police said Schmidt had left an event at the City Pump, 623 W. Walnut St.. a short time earlier.

Schmidt failed field sobriety and measured a 0.19 blood alcohol level, according to the city Police Department.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

At least 184 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.