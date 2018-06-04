ASU sends program-record 7 athletes to NCAAs

Arkansas State University is sending a program-record seven athletes to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., which begin Wednesday.

Senior sprinter Jaylen Bacon will compete in the men's 100 and 200 meters, and his 9.97-second run at the NCAA West prelims on May 25 is the world's fastest time this year.

If he wins either event, he will become the second sprinter in ASU history to win an individual title.

Sharika Nelvis won the women's 100 hurdles in 2014.

Senior sprinter Elijah Ross will also compete in the men's 100; freshman Carter Shell in the men's long jump; senior Itamar Levi in the men's shot put; senior Cristian Ravar Ladislau in the men's hammer throw; senior Caitland Smith in the women's 100; and senior Calea Carr in the women's discus.

UALR will also be sending its 400 relay team of Charles Okeze, Travion Clark, Ch'kilas Calhoun and Keshawn Andrews to Eugene. The team placed first in the West prelims with a school-record time of 39.35 seconds.

Okeze, a junior, will also compete in the 200.

