Authorities: 63-year-old Arkansan facing child porn charges said he 'did not believe he could stop himself'

A 63-year-old Arkansas man faces child pornography charges after an undercover operation yielded illicit files on several devices, authorities said.

Steven Eldridge of Melbourne was arrested Thursday on four counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, records show.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office said in a news release that “multiple computers” and external hard drives were seized from Eldridge’s home.

When questioned by authorities, Eldridge reportedly initially denied any involvement in the downloading or viewing of pornography showing young girls.

Eldridge later recanted and “admitted to searching and viewing the material three to four times a week at different times of the day,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Izard County Circuit Court.

Authorities say the 63-year-old noted that “he was not proud of it and did not believe he could stop himself.”

Rutledge's office said the case file will be turned over to Sixteenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer once completed.

Eldridge’s name did not appear in records for the Izard County jail as of Monday morning.