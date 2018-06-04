Baker named third, final assistant coach for UALR men's basketball team

Darrell Walker's coaching staff is complete.

The first-year head coach of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball program announced Friday that he had hired Charles Baker as his third and final assistant coach.

Alfred Jordan, a New York native Walker hired away from Clark Atlanta in April, fulfilled loyalty and maintained Walker's recruiting pipeline in New York City.

Matt Wise, hired away from Wyoming in May, fulfilled a winning culture, since the Cowboys had won the Mountain West Conference title in 2014-2015.

Baker fulfills UALR's need to snag in-state talent.

Among his 19 seasons as a Division I assistant coach, Baker spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock and the Arkansas Wings summer program.

In the past three years, 27 Wings basketball players have gone on to play Division I college basketball.

Two attended UALR.

Baker should be able to boost those percentages.