Bill Clinton asked about 'Me Too' movement, whether he should have resigned over Lewinsky relationship
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:25 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton says the "Me Too" movement is overdue. But he's bristling at questions about Monica Lewinsky.
In an interview with NBC's Today Show released Monday, Clinton was asked whether he should have resigned 20 years ago for his sexual relationship with the White House intern and whether the "Me Too" movement has changed his perspective.
Clinton says his critics are "omitting facts" to lump him in with other men accused of sexual assault and harassment.
Lewinsky has said their relationship "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."
Clinton tells NBC: "I dealt with it 20 years ago, plus... And I've tried to do a good job since then, and with my life and with my work. That's all I have to say."
Delta2 says... June 4, 2018 at 8:08 a.m.
That is ClintonSpeak for "Yeah, but it's too late now, so we don't need to talk about it."
