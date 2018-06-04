Brown, White give RockHounds boost

MIDLAND, Texas — Seth Brown homered and doubled twice, driving in three runs as the Midland RockHounds beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-2 on Sunday.

Mikey White doubled and singled for Midland.

Midland got on the board first in the third inning when Sean Murphy hit a two-run triple.

After Midland added two runs, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Nicky Lopez hit an RBI single, driving in Erick Mejia.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the seventh when Brown hit an RBI double, driving in Eli White.

Midland right-hander Joel Seddon (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Emilio Ogando (3-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and four hits over four innings. Trey Cochran-Gill pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

Nick Dini singled three times for the Naturals.

With the win, Midland improved to 4-2 against NW Arkansas this season.