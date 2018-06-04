Police: Central Arkansas caregiver arrested, faces drug charges after leaving patient alone

A central Arkansas caregiver was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges after she left a patient alone who needed a “pervasive level of care,” police said.

Chassidy Harris, 26, of Jacksonville faces one count of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first-degree as well as drug-related charges stemming from the discovery of substances in her vehicle, arrest records show.

Harris is listed as an employee of Superior Senior Care.

Shortly after 8:40 a.m. Sunday, an officer was called to the 1900 block of Linda Lane in Jacksonville in reference to Harris not supervising a patient, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Police said Harris was found sitting in a black Hyundai car that smelled strongly of marijuana in the home’s front yard.

Harris’ patient told authorities that the caregiver had come to the house around 8 a.m. to “tuck her in and told her to go back to sleep” before leaving.

Central Arkansas Disability Services Director Pamela Cross, who initially called police, said that Harris was supposed to provide around-the-clock care because the patient had a “high risk of fall injury,” officers wrote.

The officer found four small hand-burned cigars containing a “green leafy substance,” two clear plastic bags with “white powder residue” and a metal grinder with residue, the report states.

Harris remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning, according to an online inmate roster, and bail had not been set.