Home / Latest News /
Eatery chain focused on chicken salad set to open first Arkansas location
This article was published today at 2:07 p.m.
A fast-casual chain built entirely around chicken salad is set to open its first Arkansas location.
Auburn, Ala.,-based Chicken Salad Chick will build an outlet in Jonesboro at Township Centre off Red Wolf Boulevard, according to a news release Monday from developer Haag Brown Commercial.
Construction on the 2,800-square-foot location is scheduled to begin in July, and an opening is planned for this fall.
Among the menu options are the “Dixie Chick,” billed as the eatery’s “most offensive salad” and “definitely for the onion lover.” Other sandwiches include the “Barbie-Q,” “Buffalo Barclay,” “Fruity Fran” and “Jalapeño Holly.”
The nearest Chicken Salad Chick restaurants are currently south and east of Arkansas: one in Memphis and another in Shreveport, La.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Eatery chain focused on chicken salad set to open first Arkansas location
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.