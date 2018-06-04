Eatery chain focused on chicken salad set to open first Arkansas location

A fast-casual chain built entirely around chicken salad is set to open its first Arkansas location.

Auburn, Ala.,-based Chicken Salad Chick will build an outlet in Jonesboro at Township Centre off Red Wolf Boulevard, according to a news release Monday from developer Haag Brown Commercial.

Construction on the 2,800-square-foot location is scheduled to begin in July, and an opening is planned for this fall.

Among the menu options are the “Dixie Chick,” billed as the eatery’s “most offensive salad” and “definitely for the onion lover.” Other sandwiches include the “Barbie-Q,” “Buffalo Barclay,” “Fruity Fran” and “Jalapeño Holly.”

The nearest Chicken Salad Chick restaurants are currently south and east of Arkansas: one in Memphis and another in Shreveport, La.