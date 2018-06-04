Ex-Arkansas camp director accused of voyeurism faces new charges; affidavit states girl also secretly filmed

A former Christian camp director in Arkansas accused of secretly recording a woman now faces additional counts related to the filming other people, including a girl, at a cabin.

Robert M. Powell, 45, of Searcy initially faced one count of video voyeurism, according to records in White County Circuit Court. Two additional counts were later added, according to a May 25 affidavit.

Detectives with the White County sheriff’s office were called April 6 to Camp Wyldewood to investigate a suspicious device found inside a cabin on the property where tenants had been living.

Powell, acting as landlord, had reportedly “placed what appeared to be a ‘power outlet faceplate’ on [the victims’] bedroom wall, under the ruse that he was placing the outlet covers where he would be having actual electrical outlets installed,” the document states.

Several of the more than 300 video clips captured between March 15 and April 6 showed a woman as well as a 10-year-old girl “in various stages of undress,” according to the affidavit.

A third victim was also filmed, the document states, and Powell was reportedly ordered to not have contact with any of the three.

The camera was discovered when one victim noticed a “faint light” coming from the device, the sheriff's office said.

After learning of the accusations against Powell, camp officials said that they took “immediate action” and fired him.

Powell told investigators he bought the recording device and deliberately placid it in the hopes of obtaining video for “sexual gratification,” according to the affidavit.

Powell’s name did not appear in records for the White County jail as of Monday morning. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.