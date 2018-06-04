Home / Latest News /
Finance agency: Arkansas revenue below expectations in May
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say a drop in corporate tax collections kept the state's revenue below expectations in May.
The Department of Finance and Administration said Monday that the state's net available revenue in May totaled $347.4 million, which is $8.1 million below the same month last year and $9.6 million below forecast. The state's net available revenue for the fiscal year that began on July 1 totaled $4.9 billion, which is $44.2 million above forecast.
The department says corporate income tax collections in May totaled $17.2 million, which is $16.2 million lower than the same month last year and $26 million below forecast. The decline was partly offset by lower than expected corporate tax refunds paid out.
Sales and individual income tax collections were slightly below the forecast in May.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Finance agency: Arkansas revenue below expectations in May
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.