Happy Trails

LAKEWOOD LAKE NO. 1

Location: Turn west onto Waterside Drive off North Little Rock’s North Hills Boulevard. Park in the spaces near the fire pit.

GPS: 34.786756, -92.251319

Length: The asphalt/gravel path is an easy 1.7 miles out and back.

Main attractions: This serene trail in the newly refilled lake is ideal to watch the geese float by. No feeding allowed.

Hazards: None.

Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Leave the bikes at home, but the kids and dogs will love it. Keep Fido on a leash and pick up after him.

Video: ArkansasOnline.com/happytrails

Rating (out of five): ....

Know a good trail for a hike? Email

mstorey@arkansasonline.com