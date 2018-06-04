Happy Trails
LAKEWOOD LAKE NO. 1
Location: Turn west onto Waterside Drive off North Little Rock’s North Hills Boulevard. Park in the spaces near the fire pit.
GPS: 34.786756, -92.251319
Length: The asphalt/gravel path is an easy 1.7 miles out and back.
Main attractions: This serene trail in the newly refilled lake is ideal to watch the geese float by. No feeding allowed.
Hazards: None.
Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Leave the bikes at home, but the kids and dogs will love it. Keep Fido on a leash and pick up after him.
Rating (out of five): ....
