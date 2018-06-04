Subscribe Register Login
Monday, June 04, 2018, 2:42 a.m.

Happy Trails

By Michael Storey

This article was published today at 1:50 a.m.

the-new-gravel-trail-along-lakewood-lake-no-1-has-several-shady-spots-to-watch-the-geese

PHOTO BY MICHAEL STOREY

The new gravel trail along Lakewood Lake No. 1 has several shady spots to watch the geese.

A map showing the new trail at Lakewood’s Lake No. 1

LAKEWOOD LAKE NO. 1

Location: Turn west onto Waterside Drive off North Little Rock’s North Hills Boulevard. Park in the spaces near the fire pit.

GPS: 34.786756, -92.251319

Length: The asphalt/gravel path is an easy 1.7 miles out and back.

Main attractions: This serene trail in the newly refilled lake is ideal to watch the geese float by. No feeding allowed.

Hazards: None.

Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Leave the bikes at home, but the kids and dogs will love it. Keep Fido on a leash and pick up after him.

Video: ArkansasOnline.com/happytrails

Rating (out of five): ....

Know a good trail for a hike? Email

mstorey@arkansasonline.com

