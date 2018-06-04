Police investigating Little Rock hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old pedestrian

Little Rock police are asking the public for help in identifying the driver who killed a man in a hit-and-run last month.

In a video posted on the Police Department's Facebook page Monday, department spokesman officer Steve Moore said 46-year-old Jim Gracie of North Little Rock was struck about 8:40 p.m. May 14 close to the Comfort Inn & Suites near the intersection of Seventh Street and the Interstate 30 access road.

Guests at the hotel heard the crash, but the driver had fled by the time they arrived at the scene, Moore said. Police believe the vehicle headed north on the access road after the wreck and possibly continued north on I-30.

Moore said authorities do not have a description of the driver or the vehicle.

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction may result in a Crime Stoppers cash reward, the spokesman added.

At least 185 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.