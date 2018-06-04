Knight looks part of early selection

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Blaine Knight is expected to be the first player with in-state ties selected tonight when the Major League Baseball Draft begins.

Knight, a junior right-hander from Bryant, is projected as the No. 36 overall player in the draft, according to Baseball America.

The draft's first and second rounds plus compensatory selections -- totaling 79 picks -- will take place tonight. Rounds 3 through 10 are Tuesday, and rounds 11 through 40 are Wednesday.

"Whatever happens, happens," Knight said Friday after pitching eight innings in the Razorbacks' 10-2 victory over Oral Roberts in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional opener. "Right now I'm focused on Arkansas baseball and getting us to where we can get to, you know.

"When Monday rolls around and my number is called, great. But until then I'm just focused on getting this regional over with and moving on."

Knight (11-0, 2.47 ERA) has victories against several other projected high draft choices, including Auburn's Casey Mize, expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Tigers; Florida's Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar; and Ole Miss' Ryan Rolison. He has 88 strikeouts and 22 walks in 95⅓ innings while holding opponents to a .224 batting average.

"Blaine is focused on our season," University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He's not worried about the draft, because he's already done what he needs to do to be a really good pick.

"I think he's going to be a high pick and it's well deserved. He's very talented, and he's got a bright future ahead of him. He's going to get bigger and stronger, and he knows how to pitch. So if he stays healthy, I think he'll play for a long time."

Knight is one of six draft-eligible Razorbacks rated among Baseball America's top 500 prospects, along with pitcher Isaiah Campbell (No. 73), catcher Grant Koch (No. 128), shortstop Jax Biggers (No. 355), pitcher Kacey Murphy (No. 419) and outfielder Eric Cole (No. 433).

Arkansas signee Josh Breaux, a catcher from McLennan Junior College in Waco, Texas, is ranked No. 88 by Baseball America.

Arkansas high school players among Baseball America's top 500 are Ashdown outfielder Jaden Hill (an LSU signee) at No. 86; Nettleton outfielder PJ Hilson (Alabama) at No. 171; and Watson Chapel pitcher Kaleb Hill (Ole Miss) at No. 205.

Players from other state colleges are University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Gray (No. 300); Central Baptist pitcher Ben Madison (No. 344); and Arkansas State University pitcher Peyton Culbertson (No. 431). Kentucky pitcher Zack Haake, who began his career at ASU, is the No. 218 prospect.

"It's an exciting time for these guys," Van Horn said. "They've worked so hard to get to the point when they're eligible to see their names selected.

"The timing isn't good for teams that are still in regionals and super regionals. There's been discussion about moving it later, but then it's a little bit tougher for kids that are wanting to go sign and play. It is what it is.

"As a coach, you just talk to your kids about it and hopefully they can stay focused and not get all hung up on it."

Sports on 06/04/2018