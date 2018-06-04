Little Rock Air Force Base sets date for air show's return; event to feature Thunderbirds flight team

The Little Rock Air Force Base’s air show will feature the popular Thunderbirds flight team when it returns this fall, a spokeswoman said Monday.

A portion of Thunder Over the Rock, set for Oct. 27-28, will emphasize the importance of science, technology, engineering and math for “not only the military but industry as well,” according to a news release.

Also onsite will be live entertainment and food vendors, Air Force spokeswoman Staff Sgt. Regina Edwards said.

Air show performers are scheduled to include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Jump Team, C130J Demo Team, U.S. Army National Guard Black Hawk and Lakota Helicopter Demo and U.S. Airfare Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Jump Team.

The Thunderbirds had been absent from the base's military expo in 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Their last appearance was at the 2012 air show, which drew around 100,000 people over two days.

VIP seating tickets for this year's air show go on sale in July, according to the release. Additional ticketing information was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

More information about Thunder Over the Rock can be found by visiting its website.