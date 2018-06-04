Robbed at knifepoint when trying to pick up TV, Little Rock man tells police

A Little Rock man was robbed at knifepoint Friday night while trying to pick up a television he purchased via an app, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim told police he went around 11 p.m. to 1600 John Barrow Road, the listed address for Kanis Pointe apartments, to meet the female who sold him the TV on the Letgo app. When he arrived, she and a male friend were trying to unlock the door to an apartment that she claimed was her mother's, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

When the seller said she had unlocked the door, the victim reportedly stepped forward and her friend moved behind him. Both robbers then pulled out 10-inch knives, the 28-year-old told police.

According to authorities, the victim handed over $100 in cash and his Samsung Galaxy S7 before going back to his car.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The female robber was described as being black with a medium-length afro, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, while her friend was listed as a black male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and had a "military style" haircut.