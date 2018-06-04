Home / Latest News /
Much ado about something: Shakespeare Theatre stage set
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:36 p.m.
Thanks to the recent financial problems with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, faith in long-standing theater operations might be hard to summon.
However, the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, operating out of Conway’s University of Central Arkansas, which formed in December 2006, offers no current worries. The company has spent each summer since performing a small handful of William Shakespeare’s plays along with a rotating list of recognizable musicals. And 2018 will be no exception.
Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre’s new season bows on Friday with his The Winter’s Tale. Other shows include: My Fair Lady; Henry VI, Part I; and a family adaptation of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.
