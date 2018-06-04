Plane crash off Long Island kills 2 people

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — A prominent builder of celebrities’ homes was identified by authorities Sunday as being one of four people on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of Long Island, killing two and leaving two missing.

East Hampton police identified the people as builder Bernard Krupinski, 70; Bonnie Krupinski, 70; William Maerov, 22; and Jon Dollard, 47.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31 aircraft went down about 3 p.m. Saturday. The crash scene was about a mile and a half south of East Hampton. Saturday’s weather included severe thunderstorms in the area.

Two bodies were found, and the Coast Guard on Sunday resumed the search for the other two people before suspending it. It was not immediately clear which of the four passengers had been found.

Union, Las Vegas casino agree to deal

A union for casino-hotel workers said it has reached a tentative agreement with MGM Resorts International, covering nearly half of the 50,000 employees threatening to strike in Las Vegas.

The deal between MGM and the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 was announced by the union in a tweet late Saturday. A tentative accord between the labor union and the other big casino employer threatened by the job action, Caesars Entertainment, was reached Friday afternoon.

“BREAKING. We are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached with MGMResortsIntl ,” read the late-night announcement on Twitter. “The historic new 5-year contract covers approximately 24,000 workers at 10 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Union spokesman Bethany Khan confirmed Sunday that the tentative deal had been reached. MGM spokesman Mary Hynes deferred to the union for any further comment about the accord.

Some smaller casino operators have yet to reach agreements with the union and could still face the first citywide strike in more than 30 years.

The union says the main sticking points have been wages, workplace training and job security as casino-hotels turn to technology that can displace workers. Employees want contract language that would protect them if properties are sold, as well as an independent workload study for housekeepers.

Brush fire threatens California homes

LOS ANGELES — A wind-driven brush fire in Laguna Beach scorched 120 acres Saturday and threatened hundreds of nearby homes, but a mandatory evacuation order for more than 2,100 homes was eventually lifted.

The fire was originally reported to have burned more than 250 acres, but that was later downgraded, officials reported late Saturday. An aerial survey of the burn area was able to give firefighters a more accurate account of the acreage.

Fire crews also got a break late in the day as erratic winds appeared to die down.

A mandatory evacuation order for 1,500 residents of Top of the World, a Laguna Beach neighborhood, remained in effect Saturday night, fire officials said. But an evacuation order for 2,100 homes in Aliso Viejo was lifted at 9 p.m.

Experts have warned that the continued dry conditions make more big fires likely, and the Laguna Beach blaze is shaping up to be one of the biggest in months.

There were no reports of damaged structures.

San Diego officer in pursuit shoots self

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg Sunday while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect who pointed a weapon at officers and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure near the finish line of an annual marathon, authorities said.

Officers fired at the woman but missed after she brandished the weapon at the parking facility at the edge of a downtown plaza shared by City Hall, Police Chief David Nisleit told reporters.

The suspect, identified by police as 58-year-old Mona Elease Williams, threw the weapon from the top of the structure to the street below before being taken into custody, Nisleit said. It was unclear what type of weapon it was, the chief said.