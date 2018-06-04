Marika Putnam, a Denver police spokesman, said she doesn’t know what type of gun an off-duty FBI agent was carrying when he accidentally fired the weapon in a bar, injuring another patron, after doing a backflip while he was dancing.

Johnny Lewis, pastor of a Shawnee, Kan., church, said there were audible gasps from the crowd as Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach appeared at a parade atop a Jeep with a large replica gun mounted on the back, prompting the city to apologize and promise not to allow something similar in the future.

Mary Harrison, 47, was charged in the murder of her husband, Dexter Harrison, 49, telling authorities that she shot and killed him because he had been beating the family cat, Dallas police said.

Taylor Saulters, a former police officer for Athens-Clarke County, Ga., was fired after body-camera footage revealed that he used his patrol car to try to cut off the path of a suspect fleeing on foot but ended up striking the suspect with the vehicle.

Crystal Frederick said it was “very disturbing” that Wisconsin police investigating her neighbor as a sexual-assault suspect discovered 160 snakes, more than 250 mice and other small animals, including some that had died, in the basement of the man’s house.

Janet Sardon, superintendent of an elementary school in Pennsylvania, said a 9-year-old girl accused of using a cellphone app to transmit a bomb threat to the school will face disciplinary action when classes start in August, but declined to say whether the girl will be suspended.

Peter Zelenka was granted custody of a French bulldog, named Princess Pot Roast, after the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a ruling that the dog was a gift to Zelenka from his former boyfriend before the couple broke up.

Robert Crosland, a science teacher at Preston Junior High School in Idaho, faces up to six months in jail if he’s convicted on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after being accused of feeding a sick puppy to a snapping turtle in front of several students.

Joseph Macdonald, 39, was charged with resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault after, authorities say, he stole a dump truck being used for a Federal Emergency Management Agency program and led police on a chase from Illinois to St. Louis, where he eventually abandoned the truck.