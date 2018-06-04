Arkansas woman ejected in 2-vehicle crash dies, state police say

A woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Arkansas, state police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Arkansas 7 at Singing Pines Road in Yell County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say a southbound 2008 Chrysler crossed the highway’s centerline and side-swiped a northbound 2004 GMC.

The GMC then traveled into a ditch, where it rolled over, ejecting 65-year-old Iris G. Damon of Ola, according to the report.

Damon, a passenger in the vehicle, died as a result of the wreck, authorities said. Also hurt were the GMC’s driver, 71-year-old Billie R. Damon of Ola, and the Chrysler’s driver, 21-year-old Matthew R. Vancleaf of Ola.

The weather was listed as cloudy and roads were said to be dry at the time.

At least 184 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.