Pitching at home a bit rough

FAYETTEVILLE -- Southern Mississippi pitcher Walker Powell did not enjoy a happy homecoming against Dallas Baptist on Sunday.

Powell, a redshirt sophomore right-hander from Fayetteville, allowed 5 hits and 4 runs in 4 innings as the Patriots beat the Golden Eagles 9-4 at Baum Stadium to eliminate Southern Miss from the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

"Obviously, not the result we wanted," Powell said. "But it was cool to come home and pitch. I had my family and friends all here supporting me and our team."

Powell finished the season with a 7-3 record and a 3.80 ERA in 16 starts over 83 innings.

"Today probably wasn't his best outing," Southern Miss Coach Scott Berry said. "Seemed like he couldn't get the ball down in the zone, and Dallas Baptist made him pay for it with some good swings.

"But given Walker's situation, I know it was special for him to come back to Fayetteville. I'm grateful that the young man had two Tommy John's and he was back out there."

Powell first underwent Tommy John surgery -- a procedure on the elbow ligament -- when he was a junior at Fayetteville High School, then had it again when he was injured at the end of his freshman year at Southern Miss in 2016.

"Trying to come back from a second Tommy John, there's a lot of rehab that goes into one," Berry said. "And then you're pitching really good as a true freshman, and all of a sudden you're pitching your last game in a conference tournament that year and something goes.

"It's pretty devastating and it's an emotional thing that, 'Man, I have to go through this whole thing again?' For him to be able to do that and rehab and keep that mental approach you've got to have every day to go in there -- along with our trainer Josh Walker, who we can't leave out, because that was really his angel that guarded him and made him do it and come back."

Powell said this season went well overall.

"Hopefully, next season can be even better," he said. "As a player, you're never satisfied with your stats. Even if you have a great year, you always want to be better. I'm just looking forward to next year."

Damage control

Jake Reindl inherited a mess with no outs in the first inning of Sunday's late game. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville starter Isaiah Campbell walked Devlin Granberg and Jameson Hannah on 3-2 counts, then Jimmy Glowenke poked a first-pitch single to right field to load the bases after a visit from pitching coach Wes Johnson.

Coach Dave Van Horn had seen enough and brought in the junior Reindl to face clean-up hitter Garrett Wolforth. Reindl got weak contact from Wolforth, and Arkansas first baseman Jared Gates fielded his dribbler and tossed to Reindl for the out at first while Granberg scored.

Reindl struck out Tim Millard and got Matt Duce to pop up on the infield to escape the inning by allowing only one run.

Eldred lasts

Dallas Baptist right-hander Luke Eldred (7-3) saved his club's bullpen extended work in the afternoon sun by throwing into the ninth inning of the Patriots' 9-4 victory over Southern Miss.

Eldred threw 110 pitches through eight innings and held a 9-2 lead entering the ninth before Hunter Slater hit a two-run home run.

Eldred finished with a career-high 118-pitch outing, allowing 4 earned runs on 5 hits and 2 walks while striking out 7. His previous high this season was 77 pitches.

"To say he gave us everything we asked for and more would be an understatement," Dallas Baptist Coach Dan Heefner said. "Huge not only for the win but what he did to be able to save our bullpen, too, so we've got some guys that are fresh for tonight's game."

Said Eldred: "I talked to Coach, and there really wasn't anything holding me back. I just wanted to give it everything I had to finish it off."

Go-go Gates

Arkansas first baseman Jared Gates has taken his game to another gear since getting a nod of approval from Coach Dave Van Horn a few weeks ago after the senior had platooned with sophomore Jordan McFarland for much of the year.

Gates had a hit in the Hogs' first six postseason games and was 7 for 18 (.389) since the start of the SEC Tournament heading into Sunday's night game. He singled and scored in the third inning in his first at-bat against Dallas Baptist to cut the Hogs' deficit to 2-1.

"It's really because I felt like Gates is a good defender," Van Horn said. "At the time, we weren't getting much production out of the first basemen I was putting over there, so I just felt like I would go with the experienced guy that seems to make a lot of plays."

Glove flashes

Dallas Baptist shortstop Jimmy Glowenke added to the growing list of strong defensive plays at the regional with web gems in each of the games Sunday.

He ranged deep into the hole to make a back-handed stab on Eric Cole's sharp grounder in the bottom of the first and threw the Arkansas outfielder out by a step.

In the sixth inning of the early game, Glowenke ran to his left and made a diving stop of a Matthew Guidry shot up the middle, hopped to his feet and threw out the Southern Miss second baseman by a step.

Glowenke was the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and the league's freshman of the year.

Score more

Dallas Baptist scored in each of the first five innings in its 9-4 victory over Southern Miss in Sunday's elimination game.

The Patriots scored single runs in the first four innings, then added a four spot in the fifth to lead 8-2.

Shaddy flashback

Southern Miss Coach Scott Berry, asked about Arkansas second baseman Carson Shaddy's role as a spark plug for the Razorbacks, displayed his grasp of local baseball knowledge.

"He's an energetic young man," Berry said. "I knew that. Of course I competed against his dad [Chris] in high school back several years ago. His dad was the same way, and I know he played here [at Arkansas]."

Berry is a native of Neosho, Mo., about 65 miles north of Fayetteville.

"You can tell he's a gamer, and he really competes both at the plate and defensively," Berry said. "He's kind of their guy who really sparks them."

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn, asked about Shaddy's emphatic reaction to his second-inning triple Saturday, said he'd rather his senior tamp it down a bit.

"I've talked to him about it a few times," Van Horn said. "I want him to save his energy. I want him to get excited but stay calm. That was only the second inning and there was a lot of game left."

UA praise

Southern Miss Coach Scott Berry opened his postgame comments Sunday by praising the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and how it has run the regional.

"First of all I'd like to commend the University of Arkansas as a host and their professionalism and their quality," Berry said. "Certainly I knew that was going to be the case coming in, but hats off to many, many folks that made this successful for our programs and all the student-athletes and fans.

"Those things sometimes go unnoticed, but they do need to be recognized and I do appreciate it."

Sandlin praise

Southern Miss Coach Scott Berry had an extended conversation with junior ace Nick Sandlin outside the visitors dugout after the Golden Eagles were eliminated Sunday.

"I told him he's probably the best that I've ever had and that was because of the consistency he's shown the whole year, his even-keeled approach to the whole game," Berry said.

Sandlin, a first-team All-American, finished 10-0 with an NCAA-best 1.06 ERA.

Berry said organizations should like what they see out of Sandlin for this week's major league draft.

"He checks all the boxes, with everything from makeup to competitiveness to stuff to off the field, representation and locker room," Berry said. "Everything you're going to grade a guy on and invest in."

Tape measure

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn came out to argue with home plate umpire Kevin Sweeney after Eric Cole was thrown out at the plate while trying to score from first on Casey Martin's single in the fifth inning on Saturday night.

Van Horn asked whether Southern Miss catcher Cole Donaldson was obstructing the plate before the relay arrived from shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd.

"I thought it was a clean play," Southern Miss Coach Scott Berry said before discussing the current definition of obstruction in the rule book. "The way that rule reads right now it's all a judgment anyway. We as coaches kind of joke that you need a tape measure to make sure it's that right distance."

Around the horn

• Dallas Baptist got its leadoff hitter on base in each of the first three innings against Arkansas, and the first two of them scored: Devlin Granberg, who walked, and pitcher Kody Funderburk, who singled.

• Dallas Baptist leadoff hitter Devlin Granberg stole two bases against Southern Miss in Sunday's early game to improve to 26 of 27 on stolen base attempts.

