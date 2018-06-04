Prescott's Johnson catches eyes at Arkansas camp

— Prescott’s Ryan Johnson was one of the more intriguing prospects at the Arkansas Razorbacks Night Camp on Sunday.

Johnson, 6-6, 205 pounds, played safety for the Curley Wolves last year and recorded 66 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He’ll play quarterback and safety as a senior.

He has an offer from Purdue while drawing interest from several other schools.

“Kentucky wants me for quarterback,” Johnson said. “Purdue is recruiting me for linebacker and Arkansas is recruiting me for linebacker and Louisiana Tech is recruiting me for quarterback.”

Johnson played quarterback sparingly as a sophomore for the 15-0 Class 3A state champs while recording 46 tackles, a tackle for loss and two interceptions. He plans to attend a Memphis camp this month.

He has recorded a handheld time of 4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also excels at track and is the Class 3A 400-meter state champion with a time of 49.5 seconds. He has bests of 46 feet in the triple jump and 21 feet in the long jump.

Johnson, who has a 3.7 grade point average and has scored a 21 on the ACT, was pleased with his showing at the Arkansas camp.

“I think I can improve, but I think I had a real good day,” he said. “I got better in several areas and I feel good.”

He said the Hogs plans to keep tabs on him.

“They said they liked me,” Johnson said. “They’re going to keep coming down to watch me play. Hopefully I’ll have a good season and we’ll see how it goes.”