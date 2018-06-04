Registration open for Central Arkansas Library System’s summer reading club

Registration is open for the Central Arkansas Library System’s summer reading club.

There will be weekly programs beginning June 11. The club starts Saturday with a Kidstock Family Music Festival at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center, 4800 W 10th St.

It will end with Awards Week July 23-28, a celebration at the Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center on July 28 and a showing of the sing-along version of The Greatest Showman on July 30 at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave.

Registration is free and available here.

Free tote bags will be given to those who register for the reading club, while supplies last, along with a free general admission ticket to the Arkansas Travelers baseball game at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock on July 26.

Programs will include appearances by Tommy Terrific, the Kinders, Craig O’Neill and the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra Ensemble.