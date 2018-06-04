Shiloh Christian's Logan Kallesen earns preferred walk-on offer from Hogs

Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallesen has received a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas after his performance at the Razorback Night Camp on Sunday.

Kallesen, 6-4, 285 pounds has offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Harding along with interest from Utah, Tulsa, Arkansas State, Tennessee- Martin, UCA and others. He graded out at 92 percent and had 45 pancakes and 35 knockdowns while helping the Saints rush for 1,821 yards and throw for more than 2,400 yards while leading the team to a 7-4 record as a junior.

A preferred walk-on offer is able to report during the summer and be a part of the 105 man squad that begins fall practice.

