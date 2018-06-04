WHAT: Slim Twin Organic Ice Cream by Three Twins

STATS: Vary by flavor. A half-cup serving of the Vanilla, for example, contains 60 calories and 1.5 fat, 10 carbohydrate, 3 fiber, 4 sugar and 6 protein grams. In Arkansas available at Whole Foods Market; we tried press samples. More information at threetwinsicecream.com.

THE SKINNY: We need to enlighten you about Enlightened. And Halo Top. And this brand -- Slim Twin. And the other kinds of high-protein, low-fat, lower sugar ice cream on the market that encourage indulgence by putting the calories of the entire pint on the package.

We -- who have been following a low-carbohydrate diet for some time now -- initially thought they were decent. But over time, they've become depressing. We'd prefer to enjoy genuine ice cream on the occasional cheat day, rather than try to cheat ourselves of enjoyment.

Slim Twin comes in seven flavors (Vanilla, Mint Chip, Lemon Cookie, Cookies & Cream, Coffee, Chocolate and Cardamom). What we sampled left our palates feeling not only unsatisfied but filmy. Compared to the real deal, this Cookies & Cream was, well, "crumby." The Mint Chip was rather mouthwashy.

For us, Slim Twin was not a win.

Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods.

ActiveStyle on 06/04/2018