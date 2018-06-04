Sun Belt Conference to change location of basketball tournaments starting in 2020

The Sun Belt Conference said Monday that it will host the final two rounds of its postseason men's and women's basketball tournaments at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans starting in March 2020.

The entire tournament had been hosted at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans since 2014, and the change was arranged after the Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors meeting in Atlanta concluded Monday.

“I applaud the commitment of our president and chancellors, athletic directors, and basketball coaches for their willingness to accept the unique concepts that were approved today," Sun Belt Commissioner Karl Benson said in a statement. “Not only will these initiatives push our men’s and women’s basketball success to the next level, but our student-athlete and fan experience will be elevated with our new tournament format and host site at the Smoothie King Center.”

The championship games for men's and women's basketball will be held at Smoothie King Center, where the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans play, on March 15, 2020, and the semifinal games will be held on March 14.

The first two rounds of the conference tournament will be hosted by the higher seeds.

The No. 7 seed will host the No. 10 seed; the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed; and the No. 6, No. 5, No. 4 and No. 3 seeds would host the quarterfinal games.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds automatically advance to the semifinals at Smoothie King Center.

