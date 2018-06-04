Subscribe Register Login
Monday, June 04, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

AT&T names new president in Arkansas

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 5:53 p.m.

att-arkansas-director-of-external-affairs-ronald-dedman-shows-an-example-of-how-thieves-steal-copper-wire-from-the-companys-cables-at-a-news-conference-hosted-by-arkansas-attorney-general-leslie-rutledge-on-thursday-july-9-2015

PHOTO BY DANIELLE KLOAP

AT&T Arkansas Director of External Affairs Ronald Dedman shows an example of how thieves steal copper wire from the company's cables at a news conference hosted by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Thursday, July 9, 2015.



A Natural State native has been named the new president AT&T Arkansas, the company said Monday.

Ronald "Ronnie" Dedman will "lead all external, government and public affairs" in the state, according to a news release. He replaces Ed Drilling, who reportedly held the position for 17 years.

Drilling will now be the company's senior vice president of national regulatory external affairs, the release states.

The company said Dedman has worked for AT&T for 40 years and was the first African-American to be chairman of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors.

“It is an extraordinary honor to step into this new role in the state I love,” Dedman said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: AT&T names new president in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online