AT&T names new president in Arkansas
This article was published today at 5:53 p.m.
PHOTO BY DANIELLE KLOAP
A Natural State native has been named the new president AT&T Arkansas, the company said Monday.
Ronald "Ronnie" Dedman will "lead all external, government and public affairs" in the state, according to a news release. He replaces Ed Drilling, who reportedly held the position for 17 years.
Drilling will now be the company's senior vice president of national regulatory external affairs, the release states.
The company said Dedman has worked for AT&T for 40 years and was the first African-American to be chairman of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors.
“It is an extraordinary honor to step into this new role in the state I love,” Dedman said in a statement.
