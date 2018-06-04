Arkansas man charged in abuse of two relatives

TEXARKANA -- A Texarkana man is facing several felony charges in the childhood sexual abuse of two female relatives, authorities said.

William Jesse Boswell, 56, is facing a charge of second-degree sexual assault in Miller County after being accused of abusing a teen relative who was interviewed at the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center in March, according to probable cause affidavits. The girl said Boswell would get into her bed and assault her when she slept over in a guest room at his Texarkana apartment, the affidavits said.

After the youngest victim accused Boswell sexual abuse, another female relative, now in her late 20s, went forward as well.

"(The alleged victim) has suffered silently through these past years until her (relative) made an outcry of sexual assault from William Boswell," an affidavit states.

The older accuser reported that she was abused sexually by Boswell at his home in Miller County when she was an 11-year-old in 2000, but that Boswell's misconduct with her began when she was 7 and Boswell lived in Horatio and Dierks, the affidavits said.

The allegations of both of Boswell's accusers are similar. The older accuser reported to an investigator with the Miller County sheriff's office that Boswell would wake her and abuse her at night while others in the home were asleep.

Boswell has been charged with rape and sexual indecency with a child in that case. Boswell is currently free on $50,000 bond. He was arrested in April in the abuse of the teen and posted a $25,000 bond. He was arrested again in May in the abuse case involving of the older relative and posted a second $25,000 bond.

Second-degree sexual assault is punishable by five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. Sexual indecency with a child is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Rape is punishable by 10 years to 40 years or life in prison. Boswell is scheduled to appear in Miller County Circuit Court later this month.

