Travs squander lead, fall in extra innings

Luis Yander La O's base hit in the 10th inning scored Michael O'Neill with the game-winning run to lift the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

O'Neill opened the inning on second base and was moved to third on Eliezer Alvarez's sacrifice bunt before La O delivered.

The Travelers took a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Joey Curletta, which scored Braden Bishop, and a two-run single by Dario Pizzano to score Chuck Taylor and Eric Filia.

Frisco answered with three in the bottom of the fifth on a three-run home run by La O.

The Travelers were 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Pizzano led the Travelers' 13-hit attack by going 4 for 5. Frisco had 10 hits but went 3 for 4 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on. La O went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and scored twice.

Reed Garrett (2-0) picked up the victory with 3 strikeouts in 1⅔ innings in relief. Matt Festa (1-2) took the loss for the Travelers.

Sports on 06/04/2018