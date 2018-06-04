UCA Sports Hall of Fame to induct former quarterback, current offensive coordinator

Ken Collums started out fifth on the 1991 quarterback depth chart at the University of Central Arkansas.

"I didn't even get my picture made," recalled Collums, who is now UCA's offensive coordinator. "I wasn't going to play."

By midseason, Collums was the starter as a true freshman for the Bears, which went on to win its third NAIA national championship by beating Central State (Ohio) 19-16.

The championship highlights Collums' career in Conway, and the university announced Tuesday that he will be inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

The Class of 2018 also includes Laura Abbott (cross country/track and field), Cory Cangelosi (football), Sam Counce (football), J.W. Fullerton (football/basketball/track and field), Bobby Joe McDaniels (football) and John Outlaw (high school coach).

Collums arrived in Central Arkansas after quarterbacking Vernon (Texas) High school to an undefeated state championship in 1990. By Week 1 of UCA's 1991 season, Collus was third on the depth chart. The starter got hurt in the first game, and Collums and the No. 2 quarterback split time until Coach Mike Isom decided to start Collums in the fifth game at Ouachita Baptist.

The Bears beat the Tigers 21-6, and they never lost again.

"It wasn't the case where all of the sudden, now he's the hero, he's going to fix all our problems," said Collums, who was 47-of-101 passing that season with 4 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, while rushing for 247 yards and 7 touchdowns. "It was more, 'Hey freshman, you get in there and don't mess it up, 'cause we got a good deal going.' "

UCA had future NFL draftees at wide receiver Tyree Davis and defensive tackle David Henson, and cornerback Chris Smith was twice named an NAIA All-American.

Collums rushed for a touchdown in the 1991 championship game, running a naked bootleg during a driving snow storm.

By his senior year in 1993, UCA went 8-2 in its debut at the NCAA Division II level. Although the record was good enough to make the playoffs, the program's transition made it ineligible for the postseason under NCAA rules.

Collums earned his master's degree from UCA, served as an assistant coach from 2000-2004, and coached former quarterback Nathan Brown, who hired Collums when he was hired as the Bears' new head coach in December.

"I love this program," Collums said. "To basically come back home, and for home to open up their arms and accept me and say, 'Come on back home; but not only that, we're going to honor you?' It makes me feel really good.'"