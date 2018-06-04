Subscribe Register Login
Monday, June 04, 2018, 12:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Walmart to sell 80 percent stake in Brazil business

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.

in-this-feb-22-file-photo-a-shopper-loads-her-car-after-shopping-at-a-walmart-in-pittsburgh-ap-photogene-j-puskar-file

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/GENE J. PUSKAR, FILE

In this Feb. 22 file photo, a shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)



NEW YORK — Walmart Inc. is selling an 80 percent stake in its Brazilian operations to a global private equity firm as it reduces its presence in countries where it's struggling.

Under the deal with Advent International, Walmart expects to keep a 20 percent stake. The companies did not specify a value on the deal.

Walmart expects to record a non-cash, net loss of about $4.5 billion in the second quarter due to the transaction. It says it expects to receive up to $250 million over time, based on the unit's performance, and that Advent will contribute additional capital over three years.

Walmart is focusing on areas with bigger growth opportunities like India and China. Last month, it announced a $16 billion deal for a controlling stake in Flipkart, India's largest online retailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Walmart to sell 80 percent stake in Brazil business

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online