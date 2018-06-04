Berlin police shoot knife-waving man

BERLIN — Berlin police shot and wounded a 53-year-old Austrian man who yelled and waved a knife inside the cathedral in the center of the German capital Sunday, a police spokesman said.

There was no immediate indication that the man’s actions were linked to terrorism, Berlin police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel said. The dpa news agency quoted police as saying the man appeared to be confused.

Wenzel said the incident began when the man entered the Berliner Dom and waved a knife in the area of the altar. Cathedral employees called police and safely escorted about 100 visitors out of the cathedral.

Two officers responded to the call and asked the suspect repeatedly to put down the knife, to no avail, police said. The officers used a chemical spray to disarm him, but it did not seem to have an effect.

One of the officers then opened fire, wounding the man. The second officer was inadvertently wounded by the shot fired by his colleague, Berlin police said.

Guatemala volcano erupts, kills 25 people

GUATEMALA CITY — One of Central America’s most active volcanoes erupted Sunday, sending out fiery explosions of molten rock that killed at least 25 people while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.

National Disaster Coordinator Sergio Cabanas said an undetermined number of people were missing after the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which is 27 miles from Guatemala City.

Cabanas said four people, including a disaster agency official, died when lava set a house on fire in El Rodeo village and that two children were burned to death while standing on a bridge watching the volcano’s second eruption this year.

David de Leon, a spokesman for the disaster agency, said authorities had evacuated about 3,100 people.

The Directorate of Civil Aeronautics announced that La Aurora International Airport was closed.

Israel fires on Gaza to counter Hamas

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military struck Hamas militant sites in Gaza early Sunday in response to the resumption of rocket fire toward Israel, which threatened to unravel an informal cease-fire that had held since a flareup of violence last week.

Israel has also been battling fires caused by kites rigged with incendiary devices, or attached to burning rags, launched by Palestinians in Gaza that have damaged forests and burned southern agricultural fields.

The military said it hit 15 Hamas targets, including military compounds, munition factories and naval forces. The strikes came after militants broke days of calm along the volatile frontier by firing projectiles toward Israeli communities.

Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted some, and others landed inside Gaza. Sirens wailed in southern Israel overnight, warning of incoming rockets. No one was hurt on either side.

Last week, militants in Gaza fired dozens of mortar shells and Israel struck back, in the most violent exchange between the two sides since a 2014 war.

3 people die in Kenya building collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya — Three people were killed when a building collapsed in Nairobi’s low-income residential area of Huruma, a police official and witnesses said Sunday.

Pius Masai Mwachi of the National Disaster Management Unit said a rescue operation is going on after the five-story residential building collapsed early Sunday in the Ngei area of Huruma.

A body was pulled from the rubble and another person who was rescued alive later died, he said. Three others rescued were being treated at a hospital, he said. A third body was pulled out of the rubble, said a photographer for The Associated Press who was at the scene.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital where 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand, and unscrupulous developers often bypass building regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit of all the country’s buildings to see whether they were up to standard. The National Construction Authority found 58 percent of buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation.