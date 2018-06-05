State police: Mercedes driver doesn't yield at stop sign, killed in 3-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer

A 77-year-old man was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in southwest Arkansas, police said.

The three-vehicle wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. in the Howard County town of Nashville, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police say Ronald S. Gregg of Houston, while traveling north on Arkansas 355, failed to yield at a stop sign at the highway's intersection with U.S. 371.

Gregg's 1997 Mercedes was then struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by 78-year-old Douglas Goodson of Nashville, causing the Mercedes to collide with a westbound 2014 Nissan, the report states.

Gregg was killed as a result of the crash, police said. Also listed as hurt were Goodson as well as the Nissan's driver: 47-year-old Tanya Vanea Fox of New Hope.

Authorities said the roads were dry and clear at the time of the wreck.

At least 185 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.