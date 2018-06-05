4 pick up election packets for Little Rock mayor position

Four people have picked up election packets for the Little Rock mayor position — two of whom hadn’t previously announced their interest.

Friday was the first day potential candidates could pick up a packet. It doesn’t mean they will run for office. The deadline to file for a municipal position is Aug. 17. Candidates can start submitting completed petitions July 27.

Vincent Tolliver and C.E. Williams joined Frank Scott Jr. and Baker Kurrus in picking up packets for mayor Friday.

Scott and Kurrus have both announced their candidacies. State Rep. Warwick Sabin has said that he’s exploring the option of running for mayor, and a spokesman for his campaign said he would announce his candidacy soon.

Neither Tolliver nor Williams has notified the media of their interest in the mayor position.

Tolliver is an author and substitute teacher with the Little Rock School District. Last year, he was in the running to become the Democratic National Committee chairman but was taken out after he made comments about a fellow candidate’s Muslim faith.

Tolliver said Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., the first Muslim elected to Congress, shouldn’t become the committee chariman because “Muslims discriminate against gays,” in an email to Washington, D.C., newspaper The Hill.

Media articles from Tolliver’s time as a chairman candidate said he lives in Lake Village and splits his time traveling between Los Angeles, Little Rock and Atlanta.

Tolliver also ran as the Democratic candidate in Arkansas’ 4th District congressional race in 1996 but lost to Republican Jay Dickey.

In an open letter asking for votes in the Democratic National Committee chairman race last year, Tolliver wrote that four vice chairman positions should be created, one of which should be a “liaison for Angry White Males.”

He had not responded to a phone message seeking comment by Tuesday afternoon. Williams also did not return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

The mayor is a full-time position. The job pays $160,000 a year, has an office in City Hall, presides over city board meetings, and has veto and appointment power.

