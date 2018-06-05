Arkansan accused of hitting man with chainsaw blade, threatening to burn him like a 'crispy chicken'

An Arkansas man accused of attacking another man with a chainsaw blade and threatening to "burn him like a crispy chicken" appeared Monday in Craighead County District Court, records show.

Juantez Thomas was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening after being arrested at 8 p.m. Sunday

As Thomas was wandering around a residence in the 300 block of State Street in Jonesboro, he grabbed a spare chainsaw blade with the chain still attached and hit another man, on the head, according to a report from the city's Police Department. The 35-year-old victim was reportedly using the tool to clear brush.

After that, the 37-year-old threatened to pour gasoline on him and "burn him like a crispy chicken," the report states.

Authorities said Thomas threatened to slit the throat of a 1-year-old girl if she moved from the spot she was standing. When the child moved toward her mother, police said, Thomas tried to take the girl from her mother's arms before letting go and walking away.

Officers later found Thomas and brought him back to the scene, where witnesses identified him, adding that he had claimed to be an FBI agent, authorities said.

Thomas remained at the Craighead County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The judge reportedly issued the cash-only bond after Thomas shouted a profanity in the courtroom Monday and told police he would not show up for his court date if he was released.