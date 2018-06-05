Home /
Arkansas man's body found floating in river near bridge
By Texarkana Gazette
This article was published today at 9:04 a.m.
The body of an Arkansas man has been found in the Red River near Index Bridge north of Texarkana.
The victim was identified as Michael Cleavenger, 43, of Texarkana.
Miller County sheriff's deputies responded about 6 p.m. Sunday to the bridge after receiving a 911 call reporting a body in the water, said Chief Deputy Mark Lewis.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body floating about 300 yards east of the bridge.
There was no preliminary indication of foul play. The case remains under investigation and the body was taken to the Arkansas state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, Lewis said.
