Tuesday, June 05, 2018, 11:59 a.m.

Arkansas officer cleared in fatal shooting of wrong-way driver on I-40, preliminary report finds

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:54 a.m.

WEST MEMPHIS — A preliminary report finds that an eastern Arkansas police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who led police on a chase on Interstate 40.

WMC-TV says the report Monday by prosecutor Scott Ellington notes that Ronald Coleman of Memphis, Tennessee, refused to stop for police and was driving the wrong way on I-40 when he was shot by West Memphis officer Matt Presley.

Ellington's office said the preliminary ruling could change if additional evidence is uncovered. West Memphis police say Presley remains on paid leave pending an internal investigation.

An autopsy report has not been released, but a preliminary coroner's report says Coleman died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

An attorney for Clinton's family, Aaron Neglia, said he's investigating whether police violated the department's pursuit policy.

