Arkansas super regional will begin Saturday

— Arkansas' super regional against South Carolina will begin Saturday at 5:30 p.m and will be televised by ESPN2.

The best-of-three series will continue Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN and a third, if-necessary game will be played Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The winner of the Fayetteville Super Regional will advance to the College World series to play against either Texas or Tennessee Tech in the opening round.

Arkansas (42-18) is hosting a super regional for the third time in program history. The Razorbacks won their two previous home super regionals against Florida State in 2004 and Missouri State in 2015.

Arkansas is in a super regional for the seventh time and has advanced to the College World Series four times in its previous six appearances.

South Carolina (36-24) is in a super regional for the 13th time in 19 seasons. The Gamecocks have won six of their 12 previous appearances in the super regionals, but have advanced just once in five super regionals played away from their home park.

Arkansas defeated South Carolina in three of four meetings earlier this season. The Razorbacks won seven-inning games against the Gamecocks by scores of 2-0 and 3-0 on April 14 in Fayetteville, and also defeated South Carolina 13-8 at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., on May 23.

The Gamecocks defeated Arkansas 3-2 at Baum Stadium on April 12, the Razorbacks' most recent loss at home. Arkansas enters the super regional on a 13-game home win streak and with a 32-3 home record this season. The Razorbacks have won all eight of their three-game series played at home.

South Carolina is 9-10 in true road games this season and 12-14 in all games played away from home. The Gamecocks won two of five road series that lasted three games.

Arkansas Super Regional History (4-2)

Year: Opponent, Result (Games)

2002: at Clemson, L 2-1

*2004: Florida State, W 2-0

2009: at Florida State, W 2-0

2010: at Arizona State, L 2-0

2012: at Baylor, W 2-1

2015: Missouri State, W 2-1

*2018: South Carolina

South Carolina Super Regional History (6-6)

Year: Opponent, Result (Games)

*2000: Louisiana-Lafayette, L 2-1

2001: at Stanford, L 2-1

*2002: Miami, W 2-1

2003: North Carolina, W 2-0

*2004: East Carolina, W 2-0

2006: at Georgia, L 2-1

2007: at North Carolina, L 2-1

^2010: at Coastal Carolina, W 2-0

*^2011: Connecticut, W 2-0

*#2012: Oklahoma, W 2-0

2013: at North Carolina, L 2-1

2016: Oklahoma State, L 2-0

2018: at Arkansas

*-Team was a top eight national seed

^-Team was National Champion

#-Team was National Runner-Up