Authorities: 1-year-old girl reported missing in Arkansas; mother unreachable since disappearance

A 1-year-old girl has not been seen since last week in central Arkansas, authorities say, and her mother has been unreachable since her disappearance.

The Lonoke County sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon that the toddler’s father has been unable to locate her or the child's mother, 42-year-old Heather Tarter. A missing person report was filed Thursday.

On May 1, the girl’s father was granted custody of Indiana Tarter, according to records filed in Lonoke County Circuit Court’s Domestic Relations Division.

“There are no criminal charges at this time, however, anyone found to be assisting with hiding this child could face criminal charges,” according to a news release.

The toddler, entered into the National Crime Information Center database, is described as standing about 2 feet tall and weighing around 20 pounds.

Tarter may be driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Arkansas license plate of 111SPS, the release states.

Anyone with information regarding the child’s disappearance is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (501) 676-3000.