Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, June 05, 2018, 4:29 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Court filing: Arkansas' 4 executions in 2017 unveiled problems

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:17 p.m.



LITTLE ROCK — Eighteen condemned inmates say in new court filings that the executions of four men in Arkansas last year exposed problems that should render the state's lethal injection procedure unconstitutional.

Citing witness accounts of what happened in the execution chamber, the inmates' lawyers say it was never clear whether the Arkansas Department of Correction followed its guidelines. They said there was no way to tell when each drug was administered and that it wasn't clear an attendant performed proper consciousness checks on each inmate.

Arkansas uses midazolam to sedate inmates at the start of its executions. The lawyers said late Monday it would be unconstitutionally cruel to subsequently shut down an inmate's lungs and heart if the prisoner was conscious.

Arkansas' attorney general said the inmates were trying to delay justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Court filing: Arkansas' 4 executions in 2017 unveiled problems

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online