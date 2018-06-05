Marriage Licenses

Marcus Chunn, 32, of North Little Rock, and Jessica Harris, 28, of Little Rock.

Denise Nila, 34, and William Oxford, 32, both of Bigelow.

Marlon Jackson, 47, and Tamekia Walter, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Steven Barber, 46, and Jimmie Flowers, 38, both of Conway.

Taylor Andreu, 26, and Meghan Brown, 26, both of Santa Fe, N.M.

James Rogers, 48, and Cheri Jibas, 47, both of Maumelle.

Matthew Brunson, 30, and Morgan Bookout, 29, both of Little Rock.

James Mitchell, 35, and Molly Fincher, 29, both of Little Rock.

Reshon Radford, 34, and Breonna Radford, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Edward Mader, 35, of North Little Rock, and Sara Sullivan, 34, of Little Rock.

Aaron Benton, 27, and Jalessa Prichett, 26, both of Benton.

Grace Rutter, 22, and Richard Young, 23, both of Little Rock.

Courtney Young, 36, and Ashley Holcomb, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Daylon Hill, 26, and Melissa Anderson, 24, both of Benton.

Jimmy Ward, 45, and Sophia Rogers, 53, both of Little Rock.

Mark Lambert, 28, and Courtney Kleine, 26, both of Little Rock.

Brian Mitchell, 42, and Rebecca Olthof, 37, both of Conway.

Nathan Petty, 40, and Stacy Robinson, 41, both of Little Rock.

James Pendergraft, 37, and Rachael Ingels, 26, both of Beebe.

Austin Meachum, 26, and Maranda Jones, 23, both of Cabot.

Suzanna Rieves, 23, and Jonathan Duncan, 22, both of Little Rock.

Samuel Price, 19, and Honey Harrell, 19, both of McRea.

Divorces

FILED

18-2040. Ryan Collins v. Nichole Collins.

18-2043. Jason Lock v. Megan Lock.

18-2045. Roberto Garcia v. Debra Garcia.

GRANTED

17-3692. Amy Watley v. Terrance Watley.

17-4240. David Townley v. Amie Townley.

18-443. Amy McManus v. Curtis McManus

18-1409. Sean Preachers v. Teri Preachers.

18-1567. Lawrence Mosley v. Amber Mosley.

Metro on 06/05/2018