Democrat endorses Libertarian

An unsuccessful Democratic candidate for governor, Leticia Sanders, has endorsed Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mark West.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is seeking re-election to a second four-year term, faces West and Democratic nominee Jared Henderson in the Nov. 6 general election.

West, of Batesville, on Monday issued a news release about Sanders' declaring her support for his campaign in her Facebook post on Saturday.

"We are both on the same accord of views of how to make Arkansas great for the people in the state," Sanders said in her Facebook post.

"We need somebody as a leader that is willing to support all people and Mark West is our next candidate for governor that will support everyone that is on the same page of decriminalizing the cannabis, making us safe for our homeless and making them productive citizens back into society, which will grow our state as well," she said in her Facebook post. "We have to be on the same page if we want change to happen."

Henderson beat Sanders by a 63.3 percent to 36.7 percent margin, according to the unofficial results on the secretary of state's website. Henderson is a former Teach for America executive from Little Rock. Sanders, of Maumelle, said she is a hair braider.

In a debate before the primary, Sanders said she would support Henderson if he won the Democratic primary, and Henderson stopped short of saying he would support her if she won the primary.

Sanders could not be reached for comment by telephone on Monday afternoon about why she changed her mind about supporting Henderson.

When asked about Sanders' endorsement of West, Henderson said Monday in a written statement, "I will continue to travel across the state and work to earn the endorsement of the voters of Arkansas.

"My campaign is fighting for effective and substantial change as I bring to the table a background in public education and the private sector while providing 21st century ideas like making Arkansas the best place in the country to be a public school teacher, promoting small business growth across Arkansas, focusing on lowering the costs of health care and protecting our rural hospitals, and ending the cycle of poverty," he said.

Hutchinson spokesman Jamie Barker on Monday declined to comment on Sanders' endorsement of West.

Unsuccessful Republican gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan of Hot Springs has declined to endorsed Hutchinson. Hutchinson defeated Morgan by a 69.6 percent to 30.4 percent margin based on the unofficial results on the secretary of state's office. Morgan is a gun-range owner.

Asked whether she is endorsing anyone in the governor's race, Morgan said Monday in a text message, "I am a Republican.

"Asa won the Republican primary handily and he will win the general election with ease. He does not need my endorsement and the people of Arkansas don't need me or anyone else to tell them who they should vote for," she said. "My focus now is making sure Republicans maintain control of our state government and working to grow the conservative base of the party."

