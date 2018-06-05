Detroit takes Auburn's Mize No. 1

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Casey Mize went from undrafted three years ago all the way to No. 1.

The Detroit Tigers selected the Auburn right-hander with the first pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night. The announcement at MLB Network studios marked the second time the Tigers led off the draft, and first since they took Rice pitcher Matt Anderson in 1997.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Mize had long been linked to the Tigers, and he pitched his way this season to the top spot on the board. Mize wasn't chosen by any organization out of high school three years ago, but developed into a potential big league ace while in college.

"It means a ton," he said in an interview on MLB Network's broadcast. "I'm very thankful that the Tigers thought of me enough to take me with their first selection. I can't describe this feeling right now."

Mize is 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 151 strikeouts with just 12 walks in 1092/3 innings while helping the Tigers to the Super Regional. He has solid command of four pitches, including a fastball that hovers in the mid-90s (mph). His outstanding command and wicked split changeup whip up lots of swings and misses.

Mize became the seventh player to go from undrafted in high school to the No. 1 pick, and first since Stephen Strasburg went to the Washington Nationals in 2009.

In a statement, Tigers General Manager Al Avila said the club is confident Mize "will become a pillar in our player development system that's going to bring winning baseball to Detroit for seasons to come."

With the second selection, San Francisco took slugging Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.

Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm was the first of six players attending the draft to be selected, going third overall to Philadelphia.

Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal -- at 5-foot-7, 160 pounds -- went fourth to the Chicago White Sox.

Rounding out the top five was Cincinnati, which took Florida third baseman Jonathan India.

Oakland created a major buzz at No. 9 and shook up some draft boards by tabbing speedy Oklahoma outfielder -- and quarterback -- Kyler Murray, the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield this season as the Sooners' starter on the football field.

Bart led the ACC in hitting with a .359 average and topped the Yellow Jackets with a .632 slugging percentage, 79 hits, 16 home runs, 55 runs and a .471 on-base percentage.

Bohm is one of the top offensive players in the draft, hitting .339 with 16 home runs -- the most by a Wichita State player since 2004 -- and 55 RBIs with 14 doubles and 39 walks.

Madrigal is considered by many to be the best overall hitter in the draft. He rebounded nicely for the Beavers after missing half the season with a broken left wrist. He was hitting .406 with 3 home runs, 32 RBI and just five strikeouts in 133 at-bats.

India, the SEC player of the year for Florida, has been an offensive force for the defending College World Series champions. He's the 12th player in school history to post 20 or more home runs, 100 or more RBI and 30 or more stolen bases in his career.

The Mets took the first high school player, selecting Wisconsin prep outfielder Jarred Kelenic sixth overall.

Tennessee high school lefty Ryan Weathers, son of former major league pitcher David Weathers, was the No. 7 pick by San Diego.

Florida high school righty Carter Stewart went eighth overall to Atlanta and South Alabama outfielder Travis Swaggerty went to Pittsburgh with the 10th pick.

Florida right-hander Brady Singer, considered a potential top-3 selection, fell all the way to Kansas City at No. 18.

Sports on 06/05/2018