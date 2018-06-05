Driver charged after 1 of 2 deadly weekend accidents

Two people were killed in crashes on Arkansas highways over the weekend, according to law enforcement reports.

One person was arrested after a two-vehicle collision early Sunday in which a BMW ran a red light and hit a pickup, killing the pickup driver, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of South Eighth Street and West Walnut Street in Rogers, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police wrote that a westbound 2014 BMW 528 ran the red light and hit the driver's side of a southbound Chevrolet S10 pickup.

The Chevrolet driver, identified as 44-year-old Jerry Jackson of Bentonville, suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

The BMW driver, William Schmidt, 35, of Bentonville was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and negligent homicide, according to Rogers police. Police said Schmidt had left an event at the City Pump, 623 W. Walnut St., a short time earlier.

Schmidt failed a field sobriety test and measured a 0.19 blood alcohol level, according to the city's Police Department.

He was not listed on the Benton County jail roster as of Monday afternoon.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

A woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Arkansas, state police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Arkansas 7 at Singing Pines Road in Yell County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say a southbound 2008 Chrysler crossed the highway's centerline and side-swiped a northbound 2004 GMC.

The GMC then traveled into a ditch, where it rolled over, ejecting 65-year-old Iris G. Damon of Ola, according to the report.

Damon, a passenger in the vehicle, died as a result of the wreck, authorities said. Also hurt were the GMC's driver, 71-year-old Billie R. Damon of Ola, and the Chrysler's driver, 21-year-old Matthew R. Vancleaf of Ola.

The weather was listed as cloudy and roads were said to be dry at the time.

