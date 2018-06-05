Home /
Former UCA, Arkansas State pitchers selected in MLB Draft
This article was published today at 3:59 p.m. Updated today at 4:18 p.m.
4:15 P.M. UPDATE:
Peyton Culbertson, former Arkansas State University right-handed pitcher, was selected by the Miami Marlins Tuesday in the MLB Draft with the No. 238 pick in the eighth round.
Culbertson (2-5, 3.73 ERA) split time in the Red Wolves' bullpen and starting rotation during the 2018 season, when ASU went 20-32 and lost to UT-Arlington in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament play-in game.
EARLIER:
Tyler Gray, former Central Arkansas University right-handed pitcher, was selected by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in the MLB Draft with the No. 212 pick in the seventh round.
Gray (6-2, 3.32 ERA) was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year in the 2018 season.
Gray's 248 strikeouts from 2015-2018 rank second all-time in UCA history, and his 3.04 career ERA ranks 13th.
He is the 18th player in UCA history to be drafted, the first since right-handed pitcher Doug Votolato was selected by the Texas Rangers in the ninth round, No. 276 pick overall, in 2014.
