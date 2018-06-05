Gunfire hurts man in LR nightclub lot

A man was shot early Sunday in a Little Rock nightclub's parking lot, authorities said.

Off-duty officers responded just before 4:15 a.m. upon hearing 10 to 12 gunshots in the parking lot at Envy nightclub, 7200 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a report from the city's Police Department. When they arrived, authorities found 32-year-old Devin Hansberry of Little Rock lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hansberry told police he heard gunshots while standing beside his 2004 Lincoln Town Car. Officers noted the car was riddled with bullet holes on its passenger side and front windshield.

Hansberry was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

It is the second shooting reported at the establishment in a week. A 27-year-old woman said she was shot May 27 while sitting in a vehicle in the club's parking lot, Arkansas Online previously reported. A manager for the business said that no shootings took place at the club that night, adding that several security guards were working at that time.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of either report.

State Desk on 06/05/2018