Hogs' juco signee drafted by Yankees

FAYETTEVILLE -- Josh Breaux signed with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville baseball team last fall, but he might never play for the Razorbacks.

Now Arkansas has to beat the New York Yankees to keep him.

Breaux, a catcher from McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, was a second-round draft pick by the Yankees and No. 61 overall during Monday night's Major League Baseball Draft.

The projected signing bonus for Breaux is $1.1 million according to MLB.com.

The Yankees also picked a catcher in the first round -- Anthony Seigler from Cartersville (Ga.) High School at No. 23.

Breaux batted .404 with 18 home runs and 69 runs batted as a sophomore this season after batting .401 with 19 home runs and 83 RBI as a freshman. He batted .402 as a senior at Tomball (Texas) High School.

Breaux was the only player with Arkansas ties drafted through the first two rounds.

