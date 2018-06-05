Education notebook

Interim test change nearer for district

The Little Rock School District is making a move to a new system for measuring the academic progress of students during the course of a school year.

The NWEA MAP Suite of tests will replace the interim assessments produced by ACT Inc. if Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key approves the recent recommendation by the district's Community Advisory Board.

Key serves as the school board and final decision-maker in the state-controlled district.

NWEA, a 40-year-old nonprofit testing company based in Oregon, was among a dozen companies that responded to the district's request for proposals for online, interim tests. The district's staff selected the testing program, which is a relatively common one in other school systems in the state and nation, after extensive reviews by teachers, principals and central office adminstrators in recent weeks.

The new interim assessments would be administered three times a year in grades three through 12 The district is already using the NWEA system for kindergarten through second grade.

The district is planning a three-year contract in which the costs in the first, most expensive year are not to exceed $220,000, Danyell Cummings, the district's director of testing, said.

The district will continue to administer the state-mandated ACT Aspire exams in math, literacy and science at the end of every spring in third through 10th grades.

Poore makes pick to fill Roberts post

James Steven Helmick is being recommended by Superintendent Mike Poore for the top job of principal at Little Rock School District's Dr. Don R. Roberts Elementary School, replacing Barbara Anderson.

Anderson is retiring after this 2017-18 school year in which the 885-pupil school was named a national Blue Ribbon School for exemplary high performance.

Helmick, who is a former Little Rock School District Teacher of the Year for his work as a fifth-grade social studies teacher at Roberts, has most recently served as an assistant principal at Roberts.

As principal he would earn an annual salary of $77,467.

His appointment to the position hinges on approval from Education Commissioner Johnny Key.

District adds cash for special ed hires

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District is sweetening the pot to attract and retain teachers who have state licenses in special education, which are the district's most difficult positions to fill, Superintendent Bryan Duffie said Monday.

The district's School Board has approved paying annual $1,500 stipends to licensed special education teachers assigned to teach four or more periods of special education classes. A $750 stipend will be paid to licensed special education teachers who teach three or fewer special education classes.

Duffie said the district has about 30 special education teacher jobs, about half of which are filled with teachers who are licensed in other subjects.

Farewell planned for Tolleson school

A farewell ceremony and a last chance opportunity to walk through Jacksonville/North Pulaski's Tolleson Elementary School are set for 5:30 p.m. today.

The public is invited to attend.

Once known as Air Base School No. 2, Tolleson -- named after a former longtime Principal Harry Tolleson -- will be demolished later this year. That will happen just as soon as the asbestos is removed.

Tolleson and Arnold Drive Elementary, which is actually on the Little Rock Air Force Base, are being replaced with the brand new Bobby G. Lester Elementary School.

Tolleson family members are expected to attend the event today.

